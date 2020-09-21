Kindly Share This Story:

….CJ pledges effective justice delivery

By Henry Ojelu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the state judiciary for rising up to the challenges posed by COVID-19 in the justice sector.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation yesterday during the church service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, to mark the commencement of Lagos State Judiciary 2020/2021 legal year. A special Muslim service was also held at the Central Mosque, Marina where the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba pledged his commitment to the effective administration of justice to boost public confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking at the church service, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his wife, Ibijoke noted that despite the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the state judiciary continued to dispense justice through innovative measures.

He said, ” I want to particularly commend the state judiciary for rising up to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. It is heartwarming that the courts continued to dispense justice in very innovative ways despite the ravaging impact of the pandemic.

“This is a testament of the commitment by our judges and magistrates to the effective and efficient dispensation of Justice.”

In his remark at the Muslim service, Justice Alogba pledged that judges and magistrates of the state judiciary will continue to dispense justice without fear or favor and in accordance with the law. He said, “We judges and magistrates in Lagos judiciary have always followed the path of God and will always apply the law as it is and dispense justice to the best of our ability.

“May the Lord lead us on the path of integrity and lead us aright”, he stressed. Alogba said that he would seek the cooperation of his colleagues, management staff, stakeholders, and members of the bar to ensure effective service delivery in the state. He assured members of the public that they would get justice as at and when due.

In his sermon during the church service, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye Ph.D. urged judges and magistrates in the state to continue to uphold righteousness and justice while overseeing disputes before them.

Bishop Olumakaiye noted that part of what is needed to salvage Nigeria from the ills that have besieged the country is for the Judiciary to live up to its expectation of upholding justice at all times.

” You need to show that Justice is about the people and not about you. Justice and righteousness are closely linked and complement each other. You must not allow your moral integrity to be compromised.

” To salvage this country which has been besieged by many ills, such as insurgency, kidnapping, corruption, armed robbery, child abuse, etc, it is vital that you are upright and live a righteous life. You must serve God and mankind by upholding justice at the time.”

The two religious services had in attendance retired judges, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, members of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.

