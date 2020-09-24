COVID-19 protocols: High level of compliance as schools resume

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

WITH the resumption of some pupils and students in primary and secondary schools in some states, compliance with the COVID-19 safety and health protocols has been on the high side so far, checks by our correspodent have shown.

In private and public schools visited by the Vanguard, the students and staff members strictly observed the protocols of hand washing, use of sanitiser and nose mask as well as keeping physical and social distances.

At Saint Gladys Primary School, Alagbado, Grimes International College, Alagbado and Lawrence International School, Ajasa, Infrared thermometers were being used to take the temperatures of persons before being allowed in.

After entering the premises, people are made to wash their hands at designated points where sanitisers have also been placed.

At Odualabe Junior Secondary School, Ajasa, the same scenario also obtained though it is a government-owned school.

Commenting on the development, the National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS’, Otunba Yomi Otubela, said his members had prepared seriously for the reopening of schools and would not be found wanting. “We value the lives of our students because they are our children and we will never allow anything bad to happen to them. Our schools are not overcrowded in the first instance and so keeping and maintaining the required distance is not difficult.

“We are used to handling issues like this as we did same during the Ebola virus outbreak few years ago. While the schools were shut, the period was also used to get set for the reopening and we thank God that all is well ” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, the Head of Information Unit, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Olaniran Emmanuel, said teams from the unit had been going round schools in the state to ensure compliance. ‘Before the state government asked the schools to reopen, we held a series of meetings with school owners and other stakeholders and sensitised them on what they need to do. After that we have been going on inspection of the schools to ensure compliance. We are not relenting and the leadership of this department is up to the task. Our Director General and her team are not taking anything for granted. So far so good. People should not loose their guard,” he said.

Recall that Lagos is among the states that have allowed some pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to resume classes after months of closure due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease in the country.

