COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

By Victoria Ojeme

Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The spokesperson of ACCI, Latifat Opoola, in a statement in Abuja today said the theme of this year’s event is “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.” It will hold at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Expressway, (Airport Road), Abuja, Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of October 2020 while the closing ceremony is slated for Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

According to Opoola, “This year’s event, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force will only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions, to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure social distancing.”

“Over the years, Abuja International Trade Fair has been an amazing trade platform for international and domestic industry professionals, leading brands and SMEs to come together to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment,” the ACCI said in the statement.

“This year’s event will provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunity as well as information.

“It will also help buyers, investors and traders to foster business relationships.

“Over 500 exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria in all sectors of the economy including Agricultural sector, Manufacturing, Mining, Electricity, Oil and Gas, Tourism, Textile, Transport, Telecommunications, Financial and the Service sectors are expected with be participating at the Fair.

“Also an average attendance of 100,000 visitors from both Nigeria and from over 150 countries including United Kingdom, USA, UAE, India, Malasyia, and China are expected to participate both physically and virtually, at the Fair.

“Other countries expected to participate are Saudi Arabia, Ghana, South Africa, amongst others.

“With a team of trade professionals, we are persistent in providing a conducive trading atmosphere for our exhibitors, which will lead to the strategies and tactics needed to innovate, grow and promote businesses,” Opoola said.

Vanguard

