COVID-19: Osun shuts isolation centre

Warns citizens not to lower guards

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Wednesday announced the shut down of its Mercy land 220-bed isolation centre as the state is on the verge of flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is as the state warned citizens to take personal responsibility for their safety against the COVID-19 pandemic, despite government relaxation of security measures across the country.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, at the end of the week’s edition of the State Executive Council meeting, stated that the State Government would intensify the sensitization of its citizens on the government and NCDC approved safety protocols.

The statement read in part: “The government continues to worry about the level of non-compliance of its citizens to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the public space, with more people behaving like COVID-19 is no longer a reality.

“Although the curve seems to be flattening in our State, it is important that we all acknowledge that the State of Osun is not an Island. Our land borders are opened, and that means that people move in and out of the State every day, most of whose COVID-19 status cannot be ascertained.

