COVID-19: Ondo releases guidelines on school resumption, others

Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO State government has announced September 14 as the new date for resumption for Junior Secondary School JSS 3 students in the state.

It says the move was to enable students in the category to prepare for their certification examination.

Chairman of the State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19 and the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said this while presenting the approved updated guidelines for COVID-19 prevention in the state.

Fatusi noted that the COVID-19 prevention guidelines are borne out of the need for the people to get back to normal life, though with recommended protocols, to safeguard their lives and family.

He said that “The state is actively monitoring preparations regarding the provision of adequate logistics for COVID-19 prevention for all primary schools, and the announcement regarding the date of resumption will be made at an appropriate date.

“Junior Secondary School (JSS) JSS 3 students will resume according to the following schedule while the date for resumption of other classes shall be announced at an appropriate future date.

Fatusi noted that “September 7-13: Preparation by schools to receive students with provisions that meet with the public health guidelines against COVID-19; Monitoring of schools’ preparations by relevant government agencies and teams. September 14-18: Revision for students in schools.

September 19 – October 4: Examinations.

Government has approved that “churches and mosques can hold their activities any day of the week, but not between the hours of 10.00 pm and 4.00 am.

“The duration for any indoor religious service must not be more than 2 hours on any occasion, Conventions or similar special programmes can hold for only three (3) consecutive days at a time, but not between the hours of 10.00 pm and 4.00 am on any day; the maximum duration for such programmes must not exceed three hours on any single occasion,

“Vigils are totally prohibited until further notice; Special outdoor religious programmes that may involve the mass gathering of people such as crusades are still prohibited until further notice; Not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the building of the Church, Mosque or any other religious body must be filled during any programme; Wear face masks properly (completely covering the nose and mouth) throughout the programme.

“The current stay-at-home order regarding government workers/civil servants on salary grade level 1-12 is to be maintained until further notice.

All government offices must clearly and boldly display the signs of “No Mask, No Entry; No Mask, No Services” at the entrance of their offices and at strategic points in the workplace

“Markets can open on any day of the week, but not between the hours of 10.00 pm and 4.00 am and must Observe physical distancing – a space of two metres or 6 feet (two arm’s length between all individuals at all times;

“Bars and Clubs are now allowed to open and operate daily but not between the hours of 10.00 pm and 4.00 am.

“Permission to hold social events (Wedding, burial, etc) in Church/Mosque or Reception Halls/Event Centre must be sought in writing, at least one week, from the Special Adviser on Health/Ag Commissioner for Health and approval obtained before an event is organised and the number of people to participate in an event must not be more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the Church or Mosque.

“Permission to hold a wake-keep event must be sought in writing, at least one week, from the Special Adviser on Health/Ag. Commissioner for Health and approval obtained before an event is organised; burial wake keep event can hold on any day, but not between the hours of 10.00 pm and 4.00 am, not more than 100 people are allowed at an event taking place in the open; for events taking place in a hall or event centre, not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of such hall/event centre should be filled.

“Political Activities: Campaign venues should not be filled to more than one-third of their capacities and social distancing (minimum of 2 metres or 6 feet) strictly maintained, avoid the gathering of a large number of people; Where gathering cannot be avoided, social distancing should be strictly adhered to during physical meetings/programmes and such an event must not go beyond two hours.

“If a physical gathering is essential and cannot be avoided, multiple rallies should be conducted with appropriate numbers of people to enable adequate physical distancing in each gathering per time.

“All participants at a rally or any other political event must properly wear face masks throughout a campaign rally or other political activities.

Fatusi said that “Where applicable, virtual campaigns and rallies should be carried out instead of physical gatherings, using virtual platforms and online meetings, televised and radio campaigns, mobile vans and newspapers to reach their goals.

