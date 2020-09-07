Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced that there would be no public gathering to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the State on September 23, 2020.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and State and Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

Ekuwem in the statement entitled, “September 23rd, 2020: No Public Celebrations of Akwa Ibom at 33”, explained that the governor’s directive was in continuation of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the directive was in response to the difficulty that could be experienced in enforcing compliance with the guidelines and protocols during the state-wide event.

Ekuwem stated, “In continuation of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved that there should be no public gatherings to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the creation of our dear Akwa Ibom State on 23 September 2020.

“This directive is in response to the difficulty that can be experienced in enforcing compliance with AKSG/NCDC/WHO COVID-19 guidelines and protocols during big state-wide celebrations.

“This decision is taken in the interest of public health and safety of the citizens of Akwa Ibom state. The health, lives, and wellbeing of Akwa Ibomites must be prioritised over any celebrations.

“The Governor however invites all citizens to deeply reflect on the historical struggle for the creation of our state and apply themselves to worthy causes that will continue to positively transform and uplift the name of our state.

God bless Akwa Ibom”.

