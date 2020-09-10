COVID-19: NNPC/Chevron JV donates PCR lab, equipments to Delta hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, NNPC/CNL JV, has donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, laboratory to Warri Central Hospital to support the Delta State government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also donated test kits, medical consumables, four air conditioners, refrigerators, and a 50-KVA soundproof generating set, as well as the renovation of the four-room laboratory building provided by the Delta State government.

Similarly, the company handed over a well-equipped surgical theatre and consulting rooms, which is built alongside a 60kva generator, to the Ekpan General Hospital, Uvwie Local Government Area of the State.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement after the handover ceremony, thanked the Delta State Government for its continued support for CNL’s operations in the state.

He explained that the donations were “part of the overall contributions of CNL to the fight against COVID-19 and the improvement of medical services delivery in Delta State.

“We are happy that our partnership with Delta State has led to improvements in the people’s quality of life through our investments in Education, Health and Social Infrastructure, and the sponsorship of manpower development programs in the health and educational sectors.”

ALSO READ: Woman wants estranged husband prosecuted for defiling 3 daughters

On her part, Director of Health Services/CEO Delta State Hospital Management Board and representative of the State Commissioner for Health, Mrs. F. E. Omoraka, commended NNPC/CNL JV for living up to its corporate social responsibility.

She said: “We want other oil multinationals to emulate the good gesture of CNL in partnering with the state government to make life meaningful for the people of Delta State,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to NNPC/CNL JV for its earlier gift of an ambulance, a ventilator, test kits, PPEs, and medical consumables, as well as three buses for contact-tracing activities, to the Delta State Government.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: