COVID-19: Netherlands, NABDA, Agrorite partner Agrobusiness Times for food security conference

The 2020 Agrobusiness Times planned national conference on agricultural innovations for food security in the post-covid-19 pandemic era, with the theme:

“Aggregating Sustainable Agricultural Innovations for Food Security”, has received a major boost following the confirmation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and Agrorite Limited to partner the media outfit, for the digital conference scheduled for September 3, 2020, at 11:00 am.

The conference according to the organizer is primally focused on how Nigeria can be food-secure in the post-covid-19 era, considering the ravaging effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the agricultural sector and the nation’s economy.

According to the convener and Editor of Agrobusiness Times, Mr. Jim Rex-Lawson Moses, “This is to enable a proper preparation of stakeholders in the industry towards embracing innovative solutions and models that will ensure or guarantee a food-secured nation in the post-pandemic era considering the ravaging effects that COVID 19 has had on the Agricultural Sector.”

Speaking further, he said: “The conference has become imperative following a recent report by the World Bank that the collapse in crude oil prices, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe recession, the worst since the 1980s. The World Bank, in a new report, titled; Nigeria in times of COVID-19: Laying foundations for a strong recovery, estimated that Nigeria’s economy would likely contract by 3.2 percent this year”.

With objectives to identity best agribusiness models for during and post-disaster times; aggregate sustainable agricultural innovative solutions for food security; discuss adaptable foreign/international food security policies for post-disaster times, and to identity and recommend best Agric economic policies that can propel/return the nation’s economy to enviable heights,

the digital conference is expected to parade the following seasoned industry stakeholders and experts as speakers and panelists: Mr. Dave Baro-Thomas, Editor-in-Chief, Agrobusiness Times, Moderator; Mr. Toyosi Ayodele, Founder, and CEO, Agrorite Limited; Prof. Alex Akpa, Ag.DG/CEO, NABDA, as Keynote Speaker; and Dr. Rose Gidado, Director, NABDA/Country Director, OFAB.

Others are Dr. Rufus Ebegba, DG/CEO, NBMA; Dr. Chinasa A. Ugwuanyi, Snr. Research Fellow, NIIA; Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer, AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd.; Dr. Kenton Dashiell, DDG-Partnerships for Delivery, IITA; and Mr. Bram Wits, Agricultural Counselor for West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire) Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture Nature and Food Quality, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Accra Ghana.

