Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: NCAA to revoke erring airlines license over non-compliance with protocols

On 10:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to revoke the license of domestic airline operators over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government.

The NCAA Director-General, Mr Musa Nuhu, issued the warning in a letter to all operators (DG39/20) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/267, dated Sept. 21, on Monday in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Tobacco industry interfering in FG policies— Report

Nuhu said the warning was necessary because some domestic airlines had been flouting the protocols. The director-general added that continuity in that line would attract severe penalties, including revocation of approval.

According to him, the continuous non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: The day you mistakenly kill a ‘Yahoo Soldier’, you will be in trouble ― Man in military uniform threatens SARS

He said: “It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

“These protocols were released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/ 11/16/260, dated Sept. 4 and an Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006, also dated Sept. 4.

“Approval for the resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocols.”

Nuhu added that this was a warning to all domestic operators who were not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!