Covid-19 Independent Awareness Jam: Ex-BBN Erica, Harrysong, Inyanya, others storm Abuja

As Nigeria prepares to mark her 60th Independence Anniversary, a popular event management & hospitality brand based in Abuja is set to host popular celebrities and notable personalities for the Zonju Independence Day Celebration and Covid19 Awareness in Nigeria.

The most anticipated NCDC approved event would be held tomorrow, October 1st 2020 at Zonju Foods Bonas Garden, Aguyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Zonju Independence Day Celebration and Covid19 Awareness in Nigeria will witness the special presence and outstanding performance of renowned and trending celebrities in the entertainment and showbiz industry. The occasion will feature the performance of popular Nigeria musical Artists like Iyanya, Harrysong, Wake, Rimini, Josh2funny, Ex BBnaija Erica, among others.

Other special performance and appearances includes Big Brother Naija Stars, Butch of JMG, DJ TTB, who is the official DJ of the Show, and the duo Host of the event, Chucks D General and Big Mo. According to reports, Zonju Independence Day Celebration and Covid19 Awareness in Nigeria is currently promoted via notable media channels including radio and billboard advertisement.

The event of Zonju Independence Day Celebration and Covid19 Awareness, was approved by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control as the ideal way to organise and promote ceremonies in Nigeria. The show is powered by the Federal Government and Nigeria Center for Disease Control. However all Covid19 protocols will be observed in the course of the event.

Vanguard

