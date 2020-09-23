COVID-19: I was criticised by political opponents for acting fast ― Gov Ishaku

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Taraba Is Prepared For Next Phase of Campaign Against COVID-19

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has said he was subjected to criticism, especially from political opponents for taking proactive steps against COVID-19 before the state recorded any case.

Ishaku who spoke in Jalingo, the state capital while receiving report from the state Taskforce on COVID-19, said the earlier Imposed lockdown, closure of state borders among other measures by the state before it recorded any case, slowed down the rate of transmission.

According to the report submitted, Taraba has so far recorded only 95 cases.

He attributed the low infection rate and survival of those who tested positive to adequate preparations made by his administration in the wake of the global pandemic.

He moreover said the state was expanding testing and treatment facilities for COVID-19, which according to him is in preparation for the next phase of its campaign against the CoronaVirus.

He further commended members of the task force for a job well done and promised government’s continuous support to their work.

Ishaku also urged residents of the state to ensure continuous compliance with all COVID-19 preventive measures outlined by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Vanguard News Nigeria

