COVID-19: Heritage Bank, FAMO provide succor for 300 teachers, SMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on the education sector, Heritage Bank Plc in partnership with Honourable Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) foundation has provided succor to over 300 affected private school teachers and small medium enterprises (SMEs) in 15 local government areas in Lagos.

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have continued in the shutdown of schools for months leaving the private school teachers without any means of livelihood and no source of income.

Speaking at the event, Mother Dan-Egwu, Group Head, Education, NGO & Faith Groups, Lagos Mainland Zone of the Bank, stated that as education-friendly financial institution, Heritage Bank appreciates the socio-economic role the sector plays in the country.

READ ALSO Falana drags FG, Kano to African Commission over death sentence on singer

According to her, Heritage Bank deemed it necessary to partner FAMO to champion the corporate social responsibility of the bank in supporting private school teachers and small businesses out of hardship and the quagmire plunged into nationwide by the pandemic.

She further explained that Heritage Bank and the Foundation seek to help teachers in phases.

Dan-Egwu said that this phase will comprise of 300 teachers who will get food items and cash worth Ten Thousand Naira (N10, 000) each.

FAMO selected the teachers based on the regions, as the first phase comprised of 300 teachers and SMEs in the South West (Lagos) would be assisted and the poorest of the poor were the main target through the help of National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST) to identify those teachers in direst need of the assistance.

In her address, the Convener of FAMO, Hon. Mohammed, commended Heritage Bank for its bold steps in joining hand-in-hands to support the challenged private school teachers, SMEs sectors and the roles the bank plays in championing CSR in the country.

“The private school teachers because of the pandemic haven’t been paid for 6months and there are a lot of such cases around here. Ifako-Ijaye is the second largest LGA in Lagos State; therefore, it is time to reach out to the people. During the pandemic, we have reached out to them about 2 to 3 times. I reached out to Heritage Bank and they heard my voice just to partner with us with my palliative team just to cushion the effect,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: