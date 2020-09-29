COVID-19: Global death toll surpasses one million people

Kindly Share This Story:

More than one million people across the globe have now died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The toll comes about nine months after the illness was first detected in Wuhan, China. The first death linked to coronavirus in China was reported on Jan. 11, according to the World Health Organization.

Since then, America has accounted for over 20 percent of the worldwide COVID-19 fatalities with over 205,000 deaths.

Brazil has the second-most fatalities, with more than 142,000 dead. India has the third-most deaths globally, reporting over 95,000.

The one-millionth death from the novel coronavirus comes as pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop a proven and safe vaccine against the bug.

Nigeria has recorded COVID-19 1,111 deaths.

