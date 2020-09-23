COVID-19: Delta primary, secondary schools to reopen Sept 28

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state for the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session as well as the commencement of the 2020/2021 new academic session.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah in a statement in Asaba, said JSS 1 and 2 students as well as their counterparts in SS 1 and SS 2 will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020 to enable them to commence their 2nd term examinations which will be concluded on October 9.

Ukah said that primaries four and five pupils will resume on October 5 in order for them to write their 2nd term examinations which will be concluded on October 9, stressing that the 2nd term examinations will be waived for pupils in primaries one to three, while boarding students will resume on Sunday, September 27.

He said the resumption date for the 1st term 2020/2021 academic session for all pupils and students in primary and secondary schools is on Monday, October 12 and will terminate on December 18, 2020 while the date for the resumption for 2nd term is January 4, 2021, and will end on March 31, 2021.

Ukah said 3rd term would commence from April 12 and end on August 13, 2021, explaining that the long duration for the term was to give sufficient time to cover rolled over content from the last session, inter-house sports and mid-term break which were not applicable to other terms.

He added that the resumption for all nursery/pre-primary KG one to three pupils have been deferred to January 2021 and advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption dates to prepare their children and wards.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: