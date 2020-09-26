COVID-19: China releases new visa guidelines for intending visitors

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the National Immigration Administration has issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 situation to ensure epidemic prevention and control.

The Embassy of China in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

According to the Embassy, the adjustments were on the temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits issued on March 26.

“Effective from 0 a.m., 28 September 2020, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas.

“If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after 0 a.m., 28 March 2020, the holders may apply for relevant visas.

“By presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders’ visit to China remains unchanged.

“The above-mentioned personnel shall strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control,” it said.

China further said that other measures in the announcement issued on March 26 would continue to be implemented.

“While ensuring effective epidemic control, the Chinese government will continue resuming people-to-people exchanges in a step-by-step and orderly manner.

“In this regards, Nigerian nationals who meet the requirements of the above visa application may submit their applications to the Chinese Visa Application Centre in either Abuja or Lagos,” it added.

