COVID-19: Chevron donates PCR lab centre, surgical theatre complex to Delta hospitals

By Ediri Ejoh

In a bid to enhance early detection of COVID-19 cases for isolation and treatment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture has donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory to Warri Central Hospital in Delta State.

This is just as another state-of-the-art Surgical Theatre and Consulting Rooms complex built and equipped by NNPC/Chevron JV was handed over to the Ekpan General Hospital, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The provision of the state-of-art molecular laboratory testing centre with a brand new PCR machine brings COVID-19 testing centres to two in the state, the first being sited in Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Also donated to the new centre at Warri Central Hospital were test kits, medical consumables, four air conditioners, refrigerators and a 50-KVA soundproof generating set as well as the renovation of the four-bedroom laboratory building.

Speaking at the handing over ceremonies of the state-of-the-art facilities on Tuesday in Warri, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the molecular lab was to reduce the stress of forwarding samples from Warri and environs for test in Asaba.

He added that beside enhancing early detection of COVID-19 cases for isolation and treatment in Warri and environs, potential beneficiaries would not be fewer than 10, 000.

Brikinn, who was represented by Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Warri, Sam Daibo in the non-GMoU communities, lauded the leadership of the Delta State government in the coordination of the oil and gas sector’s response in the containment of the virus in the state.

Brikinn, who handed over the surgical theatre to the Ekpan community which executed it, said the objective was to promote quality health care delivery to people of Ekpan and environs.

The Chevron boss thanked the Delta State government “for nominating representatives to serve on the project implementation committees, giving permission and providing enabling environment for the successful completion of the project.”

Director of Health Services and representative of the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mrs F. E. Omoraka, lauded NNPC/Chevron JV for adding another molecular laboratory testing lab to the one in Asaba as well as

living up to their corporate social responsibility.

She enjoined other oil multinationals to emulate the good gesture of CNL in partnering with the state government to make life meaningful for the people of the state.

Representative of the Ovie of Uvwie, Abe Sideso 1, High Chief Jimoh Samuel Eshenaka, expressed his gratitude to Chevron for the successful completion of the state-of-the-art surgical theatre in spite of some unforeseen circumstances.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Warri Central Hospital, Dr Paul Okubor, and his counterpart at Ekpa General Hospital, Dr Ufuoma Abeke, promised effectively use the facilities and maintain them.

Results of a minimum of 120 and 240 maximum of COVID-19 samples can be simultaneously got in two hours, thirty minutes from the molecular laboratory, Vanguard gathered.

The surgical theatre, which is projected to serve over 250, 000 people, has features including 60 KVA generating plant, six split unit air conditioners, surgical equipment, two surgical theatres and consulting.

