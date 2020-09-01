Breaking News
COVID-19: Akwa Ibom wants church leaders to set up enforcement teams

COVID-19: Akwa Ibom govt to shut down unapproved testing centres
By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has urged church leaders in the state to set up  COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement Team in their churches.

This, the government reasons is  to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem gave the charge while interacting with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

Ekuwem, who frowned at some church leaders for not observing the safety guidelines in their respective churches, said the intra church enforcement team is aimed at making  worshippers obey simple COVID-19 protocols such as  wearing of face masks, social distancing,use of hand sanitizer and hand washing.

“The state government monitoring teams will continue doing the monitoring,but every church must have its own intra church monitoring team to ensure compliance to COVID-19 guidelines,” SSG stated.

The SSG therefore  warned that any church which violates the government directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

