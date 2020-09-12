Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

In continuation of his effort to cushion the effect of Covid-19 on small scale business, Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government of Lagos State, Honourable Fatai Adekunle Ayoola has handed out N100,000 to forty more entrepreneurs as business grant.

Recall that forty entrepreneurs received a similar grant in the first phase that held in July.

Ayoola said his administration will stop at nothing to ensure that small business owners are not left counting their losses at the end of the pandemic.

His words: “My administration will continue to support business owners to rise after the impact of this pandemic as we prepare them for the post-COVID-19 era.

“The pandemic has really eaten deep into the financial fabric of all the citizens and when you look at what is happening abroad, government is providing succour to a lot of people to enable them get back on their feet.

“Right now, as far as AJeromi Ifelodun is concerned, we have been unable to get our internally generated revenue because Covid-19 has made a lot of people poorer than they were before and they need to jump-start their business. So this is what we are doing to assist in that regard”

Elated recipients promised to invest the money into their businesses

The next phase holds in October.

