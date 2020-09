COVID-19: Actor Neil Patrick Harris discusses virus ordeal

Kindly Share This Story:

Neil Patrick Harris and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It happened very early, like late March, early April,” the 47-year-old actor revealed on the “Today” show on Tuesday.

Harris said that he, husband David Burtka and 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper all “feel great” now.

“We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up,” Harris said.

Although the experience was “not pleasant,” Harris and his loved ones bounced back.

“We got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good, and want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible,” he added.

Harris and Burtka, 45, have been married since 2014.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic include Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Pink, Idris Elba and Alyssa Milano. Broadway star Nick Cordero died in July after a months-long struggle against the virus. He was 41 years old.

