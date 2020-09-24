Court sentences tenant to 2 weeks imprisonment over contempt

Kindly Share This Story:

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Thursday sentenced a tenant, Ahmed Sulaiman to two weeks imprisonment over contempt.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 299 of the Sharia Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

He ordered the court registrar to take an inventory and move Sulaiman’s belongings out of the complainant’s house.

The judge was not happy when Sulaiman, who was supposed to report complying with a court order on moving out of the property, did not do so.

The complainant, Yusuf Ahmed, of Hayin Dan mani, Kaduna, dragged Sulaiman to the court to evict him from his rented apartment in Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna on Sept. 10, over trespass.

He said Sulaiman’s rent expired in March 2020 and he refused to leave his property even with a court order.

[NAN]

