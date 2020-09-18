Court remands pastor in Correctional Centre over alleged N.7m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 45-year-old pastor, Paul Ojo, in a Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged fraud.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant conspired and defrauded one Fakunade Ojo of N700,000.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant committed the offense between February and March at Ise-Ekiti, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He further told the court that the defendant, who is a pastor told the complainant, a member of his church, that he would help him to secure the necessary documentation for his trip to Dubai.

He said that since the complainant gave him the money, he neither provided the document nor refunded the money.

He said that the offense contravened Sections (8) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, rejected the plea by the defendant.

Anoma ordered that he be remanded in a correctional centre, pending the DPP’s legal advice.

He adjourned the case to September 29 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard

