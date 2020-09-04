Breaking News
Court remands man over alleged defilement of 3 girls

Teenager remanded over house-breaking, stealingA Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday, remanded a 45-year-old driver, Usman Aliyu, at a correctional centre for allegedly defiling his three niece.

The defendant, who resides at Tumfafi Village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, is facing a two-count charge of rape and incest.

The Prosecutor, Insp.Pogu Lale, told the court that one Aisha Usman of Hotoro Quarters Kano,reported the case at Hotoro Police Division on Aug.5.

He said that on Aug.3, the complainant discovered that her three daughters aged between six and 10 were defiled by their uncle.

“The victims earlier told their stepmother about the incident, but was not taken serious concern,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lale said the offence contravene sections 283 and 390 of the penal code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendant and case file be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) for advice.

Jibril adjourned the case till Sept.14 for mention.(NAN)

