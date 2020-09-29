Court remands man, 35, for allegedly fingering minor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 35-year-old man, Femi Michael, over alleged fingering a minor.

Michael was said to have indecently assaulted a 5-year-old minor (name withheld) by inserting his finger in her virginal after removing her pants.

The offences committed, according to the prosecutor, Adeoye were contrary and punishable under section 249(D),359 and 222 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2020.

The prosecutor also told the court that the accused person committed the offence on September 27, 2020, at about 8:00 pm at Kolawole Street Esuyale compound Osogbo.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence slammed against him.

Defence Counsel, K E Nwoke in his moral application urged the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal term, saying he would not jump bail buy provide credible surety to show his readiness to face trial.

However, the prosecutor opposed the application on the ground that the victim is a minor and the fact that allegation is rampant in society.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Ajala ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter till October 16 for ruling on bail.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: