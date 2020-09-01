Court remands electrician for allegedly killing customer’s wife, two others in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An electrician, Lukman Tijani, 24, in Inisa, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the Osun State was on Tuesday remanded in Ilesa correctional facility by a Magistrates’court sitting in Okuku for allegedly killing his customer’s wife and two other children.

He was said to have stabbed the trio of Oyediran Sarah, 57, Adeniran Toyin, 15, and Onifade Favour, 6, to death after gaining access into their house.

The defendant was also alleged to have stabbed Oyediran Solomon with intent to kill him.

Lukman was said to have armed himself with cutlass, screw pliers, and other dangerous weapons to rob Oyediran Solomon of his Wema Bank ATM card, with which he withdrew the sum of N300,000.

Police prosecutor, ASP Mustapha Tajudeen also alleged that while attempting to escape from Police custody, Lukman damaged cell gate and handcuff.

The offenses, according to the charge sheets, were contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(2) (A), (B), 319(1), 320, 509, and 451 of the state penal code.

Tajudeen informed the court that the defendant committed the alleged offenses on July 24, 2020, at about 11 pm at Shekinah Area of Inisa of the state.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate O.B Adediwura on seven counts bordering on armed robbery, stealing, murder, intent to kill, attempt to escape from custody, and unlawful damage of police properties.

However, the court did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

Adediwura ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the correctional center while the file case should be duplicated for the Director of the Public prosecutor’s counsel.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: