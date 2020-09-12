Court remands attacker of Rivers waste management officials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has remanded one John Friday to prison custody for an alleged attack on some on-duty officials of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.

Charged Thursday, for assault and vandalization of RIWAMA’s vehicle among other charges, the magistrate court after remanding the suspect adjourned till Monday, September 14, 2020, for hearing.

RIWAMA had complained several persistent attacks on its officials on duty by hoodlums, including persons impersonating as the agency’s officials to exploit unsuspecting members of the public for illegal sanitation levies and other perceived offenses.

Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah, alleged that

“Friday was one of those who attacked genuine officials, others still at large along Iwofe Road, Rumuolumeni last week while they were on routine waste surveillance and monitoring exercise.

“Others who are still at large, are being trailed, and will equally be prosecuted when apprehended. I assured that any attack on RIWAMA officials or bandits faking RIWAMA officials to exploit the members of the public will not go unpunished.”

Vanguard

