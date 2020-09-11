Court orders newly installed Oba in Lagos to cease power usage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

The recent official presentation of certificate of Obaship to His Royal Majesty HRM Oba Muyideen Babatunde Balogun, the Onisolu of Solu-Alade Kingdom in Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State has continued to raise questions amongst the ruling houses.

A Lagos High Court, sitting at the TBS Annex, ordered the newly installed Oba Babatunde Balogun and his agents, to halt all activities of governance, over the town.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, who made the order as a vacation judge, in an interlocutory injunction application, held that the order will subsist until the determination of the legal tussle, over the Obaship of the town.

The claimants, Chief Ganiyu Olofinbada Somoju and Sikiru Olofin had filed the application, asking the Court to order the defendants to maintain status quo, pending the hearing of the main suit before Justice Onigbanjo.

They are also instituting charges against the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (1st defendant), State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice (2nd defendant), Commissioner & Ministry for Local Government and Community Affairs (3rd & 4th defendants), the Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government (5th defendant), and the Head of Balogun Family, Alhaji Mutalibi Balogun (7th defendant).

The claimants in a suit no LD/6179GCMW/19 had filed an originating process dated April 23, 2019.

They also filed a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction, while the first and fourth defendants filed a notice of preliminary injunction.

During the pendency of the motion for injunction, the fifth defendant purportedly installed and issued the sixth defendant ( Oba Babatunde Balogun) a certificate of Installation.

At court proceeding, for the hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction application, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, & 4th defendants were present in court, while 5th to 7th defendants were absent.

Justice Ogala however, ordered the defendants, specifically the 6th, from taking further steps or actions in the town that portray his authority or existence of any form of Obaship in the town, as it’s the proper thing to do in the circumstances.

The judge also assured the claimants that she would ensure that Justice Onigbanjo gives the main suit accelerated hearing, upon resumption from vacation.

The claimants are seeking for a declaration that in accordance with the age-long tradition, native law, custom and usages of Solu Alade Town, the Olofin Bada Somoju Ruling House is entitled jointly with Balogun Ruling House to present candidates to via to fill the vacant stool of the Oba of Solu Alade Town (Oba Onisolu) in lbeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“(e) An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants by themselves, their privies, agents, servants or whatsoever otherwise from giving any effect to the purported Public Notice Exhibit or from taking any other steps to install, recognize or cause to be installed or recognized the 6th defendant or any other person whatsoever from the Balogun Ruling House as the Oba of Solu Alade Town (Oba Onisolu) in lbeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“(f) An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 6th or any other person whatsoever from Balogun Ruling House, by himself, his servants, agents or privies or whosoever otherwise from holding himself out as the Oba or Oba-elect of Solu Alade Town or wearing any regalia of the Oba of Solu Alade Town or permitting himself or taking steps to be installed or recognized as Oba or Oba-elect of Solu Alade Town or performing or causing to be performed any act or function of or ceremony connected with his installation as Oba of Solu Alade town.”

They also asked for an order setting aside the proceedings as well as the recommendation of STICM same being tainted by bias and a flagrant denial of fair hearing to the Claimants.

An order directing the defendants, especially the 4th defendant to immediately declare Olofin Bada Somoju Ruling House as the Ruling House entitled under or by the age-Iong tradition, native law, custom and usages of Solu Alade Town to present candidate or candidates to fill the vacant stool of the Oba of Solu Alade Town (Oba Onisolu) of lbeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

