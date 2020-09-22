Court orders fresh arraignment of Ex AA National chairman, three others over forgery

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the re-arraignment of former National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Mr Kenneth Udeze along with two-three other party members before it on December 1, 2020, over alleged forgery.

Udeze and three other members of the party, Adepoju Adetunji, Olufemi Olanibi, and Ogunmodede Adeloye were standing trial over alleged conspiracy, forgery, and fraud.

The former National Chairman of the AA had earlier been remanded in prison custody after he was arraigned before the court.

Udeze who was recently sacked by the leadership of the party was arrested by operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force in Osogbo for allegedly forging Independent Electoral Commission’s document prior to the 2018 governorship election in the state.

He was also alleged to have replaced the name of the duly elected governorship candidate of the party in Osun State with another person during the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, the Presiding Magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku, ruled that the defendants should continue on earlier granted bail condition, as the court had granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in the same sum.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr M. O. Olaniyan had urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term, an application that was not opposed by the counsel to the complainant, Mr K. A. Salawu.

Magistrate Ajanaku, who was presiding over the case for the first time, having admitted the defendants to bail, adjourned the case to December 1, 2020, for arraignment and hearing.

Vanguard

