Cornerstone Insurance partners FRSC on COVID-19 awareness INSURANCE

As part of efforts geared towards flattening the curve of corona virus cases, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to create an enlightenment campaign on covid-19.

To this end, Cornerstone Insurance Foundation has donated 12 kiosks and 500 branded reflective jackets as well as flyers to the Lagos and Ogun Commands of the FRSC for advocacy and public enlightenment.

At the presentation ceremony over the weekend in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, of Cornerstone, Mr. ChidiebereNwokeocha, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Ganiu Musa said that Cornerstone is a responsible organisation that is creating positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, even as the partnership conforms to the vision of the FRSC of safe travel all over the country.

Nwokeocha said: “Our partnership with FRSC dates back to 2014. We have worked with them in several areas. The partnership on covid-19 enlightenment is to ensure that this campaign is carried to vehicle drivers.”

Speaking to Vanguard, Executive Director, Technical Operations of Cornerstone, Mr. Tokunbo Bello said that Cornerstone has been partners to FRSC for a very long time, even as they have undertaking a number of CSR initiatives together.

Bello said: “This particular partnership emanated because of the covid-19 that has brought a new normal to the world. We want to sensitise our people that covid-19 is real so they should know what they need to do to prevent the dreaded disease. So we felt that if we partner with the FRSC, it will create a big impact.”

On his part, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS2 of FRSC, Mr. Imoh Etuk stated that Cornerstone Insurance has shown commitment to FRSC course, adding that it is a shared responsibility of all to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

