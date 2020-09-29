Convoy attack: Shettima leads Borno NASS members to visit Zulum in Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Serving Senators and Members Houses of Representatives from different parts of Borno State have paid an empathy and solidarity visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Kashim Shettima, immediate past Governor now senator for Borno Senator led the delegation from Abuja to show support to the governor.

Zulum’s convoy had come under two separate attacks on Sunday and Friday. More than 10 policemen and CJTF fighters died around Baga, on their way to serve as security backup to the governor.

Zulum was in Baga from Friday to Sunday to supervise ongoing resettlement efforts that aimed to cut Boko Haram’s use of the commercial town for fish trades and tax administration in fund raising for killings.

“Your Excellency, we are here along with our distinguish Senator and other members of our caucus in the National Assembly to sympathise with you, to commiserate with you over the sad incident that happened a couple of days ago.”

“I had a chat with you last night, you actually made effort to dissuade us from coming. But we felt we are morally obliged to come and sympathise with you, to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and also pray to Allah (SWT) to give you the strength to lead our state in this trying moment.”

READ ALSO:

“Our coming is purely a sympathy cum solidarity visit, we are not here to make loud pronouncement or long speeches. You are our leader, a mishap happened on the road and when you are coming back as well, so we felt morally compelled, that become moral imperative to come and sympathise with you.”

“May Allah continue to envelope you with his mercy and protection, as well as members of your team.”

“And for those our gallant officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces, our Civilian JTF who paid the supreme price, may their souls rest in perfect peace. When talk of the Armed forces, it includes the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force that lost their lives, may God give them eternal rest.”

Responding, Governor Zulum expressed his appreciation for the visit. He also clarified that despite Nigeria not a party to the Kampala convention, Borno State Government has been in compliance with all the resettlement protocols.

He said internally displaced persons shall be relocated voluntarily and in a dignified manner.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: