Constitution review committee gives 2-wk extension for submission of memoranda

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Constitution Review Committee led by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has given an extension of two weeks extension for the submission of memoranda.

Following appeals by Stakeholders from various parts of the Federation, the Committee said that submission now ends September 25.

In a statement, yesterday by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga who noted that the deadline for submission of memoranda was Friday, 11th September 2020, said that the extension of deadline would accommodate those who requested for more time to bring their memoranda forward.

According to Omo- Agege, the request for extension of deadline was approved as part of measures to further strengthen the constitution review process and widen opportunities for more groups and individuals to be involved.

The statement read, “As stated earlier, all proposals or memoranda are to be submitted to the Secretariat of the Committee in Room 0.28, Senate New Wing at the National Assembly Complex. Abuja.

“Submissions can also be made electronically through the Committee Secretariat’s WHATSAPP LINES 08033109357 / 08097522601, and email scrc9nass@gmail.com.

“The general public, Executive and Judicial bodies, Civil Society Organizations, professional bodies and other interest groups are expected to submit memoranda or proposals for further alteration(s) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) towards promoting good governance and welfare of all persons in our country on the principles of freedom.”

The statement further clarified that the memoranda being expected should focus on any of the following 13 thematic areas: gender equality for women and girls; federal structure and power devolution; local government and its autonomy; public revenue, fiscal federation and revenue allocation; Nigerian Police and Nigerian security architecture as well as comprehensive judicial reforms.

Other are: electoral reforms; socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in Chapter 2 of the Constitution; strengthening the Independence of oversight institutions and agencies created by the constitution or pursuant to an act of the National Assembly; residency and indigene provisions; immunity; National Assembly and state creation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

