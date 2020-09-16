Consistency, self determination keys to success in Showbiz – MC Makopolo

Kindly Share This Story:

For popular award winning comedian, MC Makopolo there are certain necessities to make an entertainer successful, especially in Nigeria.

In a recent chat with Vanguard News, the entertainer whose real name is Mbam Uche Henry noted that for anyone to make it in Showbiz, he or she must first of all be self confident, then add consistency and full determination.

MC Makopolo also opined that he believes the next Nigerian oil well is the Entertainment industry.

The Rib-cracker now known as King Of Pranks is of the perspective that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, but there are prospectives of a better tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy is favourable to our comedy and business. Well, not as it should but I believe that we are getting to the point where the entertainments will influence the economy,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Makopolo also maintained that his uniqueness and consistency brought him far amongst his contemporaries.

The 32 year old Ebonyi State indigene said: “In this Nigerian entertainment industry, I don’t have idols or mentors. The hunger to showcase my creativity brought me this far. I learn from any and everybody. I am well known for my pranks video which has given me the title “King of pranks” because of my versatility and creativity. My style is unique, so I learn from anybody and everybody around me”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: