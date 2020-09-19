Concerned Nigerians group condemn electoral malpractice in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians group has condemned what it described as electoral malpractice in the ongoing governorship election in Edo state.

The group also decried what it described as “over bearing influence in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.”

The group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju in a press statement made available to newsmen said, the ongoing Edo governorship election is a travesty.

“The governorship poll ongoing in Edo is a travesty. The umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Security agents must take responsibility for the voter apathy and electoral fraud that is being witnessed.”

“It’s appalling that after deploying 33,000 armed policemen, Soldiers and the DSS operatives to protect lives and property of the people, the election is still marred with violence. The Security agents, I learnt intimidated voters, electoral officers and hounded opposition members.”

“There is no better time to sign the electoral reform Bill into law than now. Buhari must take cognizance of the fact that he is one of the biggest beneficiaries of a free, fair and credible election and as such, must not deny others of this privilege.”

“In view of the foregoing, What is happening in Edo can be likened to a coup. It’s an unconstitutional change of government. To win any election now, what is required of politicians is to recruit enough thugs, compromise security agents, INEC officials sent to conduct elections. It is unfortunate and must be condemned by all and sundry.”

Adeyanju also enjoined the international community to watch closely, those perpetrating violence and subverting the will of the people.

