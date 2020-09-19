Community leaders call for permanent settlement of Ugwuaji boundary issues

Kindly Share This Story:

Leaders of Amechi – Uwani Community Development Union in Enugu State have called on the state government to expedite the settlement of the Ugwuaji land that is under contention.

The land as described by a leader of the community, Chief Innocent Nnaji who spoke with Vanguard was ceded without a name but was later named after specie of a tree called “AJI”, which up till date stands on top of a small hilly area, hence the name Ugwuaji community and which marks the boundary, limited the trespass of other surroundings parcels of land bordering Ugwuaji.

According to him, what is most important right now is the permanent settlement of the boundary issue between the three communities of Amechi – Uwani, Ogui Nike and Ugwuaji.

Government had set up an administrative panel of inquiry in a bid to investigate and find a solution to the land dispute.

He added that, the people of Ugwuaji – Amechi and Ugwuaji – Obeagu have been in perpetual dispute over the parcel of land and that Uwani community has taken an unequivocal stand not to appear before this present board following from the fact that too many similar boards were set up in the recent past whose recommendations never found any solution with respect to this perpetual Ugwuaji land dispute.

His words: “This land in contention has a survey area and its currently being encroached into. It was the land our forefathers settled them with and it has a map. If it continues this way, I don’t know where our children will find a residing place if they happen to collect what is left of the land.

“The community we share a boundary with is Ogui Nike, which is a different community. So we are calling on the government to make a pronouncement or investigate these issues.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: