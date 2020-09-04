ComercioPartners urges corporate organisations to leverage on COVID-19 opportunities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Investment banking company, ComercioPartners has tasked fellow corporate organisations in the country to tinker their business model in order to take advantage of the opportunities provided by COVID-19 pandemic,

The company said while other companies are lamenting the effects of the pandemic, it has leveraged on the new business environment, provided by the pandemic, to deepen its resources.

Head, Financial Advisory of the company, Steve Osho, said: “Occurrences such as the pandemic brings an opportunity which forward-looking organisations leverage on to hit it big.

“For us, even with the pandemic, we see a great future in Africa.”

Osho, at a recent virtual investment lecture, stated that in Comercio, the dream of the future is better than the history of the past.

He added that “by leveraging on our wealth of experience, skills and knowledge of the market, we will continually explore opportunities to create significant value for our clients.”

Corroborating Osho, Head of Trading, Nnamdi Nwizu said: “The World as we know it has changed over the last six months. ComercioPartners is ready to partner with any corporate organisation to lead them to the new tomorrow.

“The dream of Comercio Partners has always been to be a unique investment bank in Africa committed to financial products trading and value creation hence its task to build an investment ecosystem of choice with the strategic intent of empowering minds in Africa while creating and delivering professional, and superior value across all asset classes to all our stakeholders.

“Leveraging our depth of resources, we provide stability to people’s growing wealth and give them the right partnership to the financing demands that support strategic business growth”

