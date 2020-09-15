Coewa Alumni faults allegation Reports on College of Education Warri Provost.

College of Education Warri Alumni Association has reacted to report claiming Delta State College Of Education Provost Prof Mary Edema Used N36m To Build Two Toilets in the institution funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

In a statement signed by the College of Education warri Alumni Publicity Secretary Comrade Francis Agbinone Omovigho, the alumni described the report as baseless and weightless allegations.

Agbinone, disclosed that investigation was carried out by the alumni and can categorically describe the reports as false noting that some persons who got themselves involved in blackmailing the Provost are on an endless mission.

The statement reads ” The attention of College of Education Warri Alumni Association has been drawn to a media publication against the provost of the institution Professor Mary Edema. The publication chronicled how the provost allegedly built two toilets with 36million naira.”

“However, after our swift research and investigations as stakeholders of the college, we write to debunk such baseless and weightless allegations. Officials of TET Fund monitor their projects and the intervention funds are used judiciously following due processes across all institutions in Nigeria.

The sagacity of the provost is not in doubt and we shall continue to partner with genuine leaders of the college to chart best ways to bringing the institution to greater progress. We call on all those behind this callous report to decease from it forthwith, as the ‘pull him down’ syndrome is already eating deep into the College.”