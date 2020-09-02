Cleric weighs in on Edo election

Abuja man of God, Prophet I O Samuel, of Shiloh World Chapel, recently revealed that Governor Obaseki of Edo state will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.
In a prophecy released recently, the man of God told his members about the revelation and even went as far as revealing that the ruling party will try to manipulate the result.
The prophecy has gone viral on social media and it is presently generating public opinion as the election is just 17 days away.
Recall that Prophet I O Samuel, is known for his accurate prophecies. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask.
In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.
Prophet I O Samuel, is a well respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled.
He has prophecised for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass. His church in Apo in Abuja is a mecca of sort to so many people seeking solutions to their problems.
The respected man of God is also well known for his charitable works, and supports a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members has benefited from his kind-hearted gestures. Weekly he spent millions on charity. He recently gifted a man a brand new Range Rover and he has paid school fees of alot of people.
Prophet I o Samuel role model is prophet T B Joshua and he is more like his spiritual son and he owes TB Joshua in high esteem.
View this post on Instagram
PROPHETIC INSIGHTS INTO 2020 and BEYOND The prophetic ministry is one of the five fold ministries of God, as shown in the scriptures. ( Eph 4.11). . It's not uncommon to see charlatans abuse this prophetic office, yet the existence of *genuine* prophets can not be denied. . Prophet I. O Samuel, The founder and president of SHILOH WORD CHAPEL, Abuja, is no doubt a man , through integrity of character and accuracy of prophecies, set himself apart in the prophetic ministry. These are the prophecies: 1a. I see a European currency coming together to over come Dollars in terms of value. . 1b. Also, some parts of Africa will embrace One Currency. 2 . AMERICA – Pray against famine. three years from now. 3. There will be greater disaster in Asian countries and America. 4. Pray against terrorism attacks in the U.K, France, Turkey, KENYA, Mali and Nigeria. 5. Pray against the death of the President of a nation. I saw a president slumped and the flag lowered in 2020. God have Mercy. 6. I see youths running up and down after a protest and many lives and properties were lost. 7. Buildings are collapsing more in Lagos pray against this. Water overflow, heavy rainfall is coming. Unfriendly climatic change.There is a spirit in charge pray. 8. The economy of Nigeria is improving by agriculture farming and mining this angel is moving from state to state blessing and planting strange minerals, precious stones even oil in the nothern part of nigeria but only peace and stability in power will be the challenges. 9. Christians Be Ready For Real Persecutions By New Laws And War Of Faith, This Message Is Deep Pray Deeply. 10. I see Religious Leaders In Nigeria And Africa Fighting and Betraying, haunting Each Other, As Trials increase In The Church instead Of Coming together to pray In faith. Let Us Pray 11. If You Dont Remember God Before Taking Any Action This Year You Are On Your Own. Eg, Investment,Movements, Prayers,Decisions Deuteronomy 8:18. Thus says the Lord! Praise the Lord. Cc: @prophet_i_o_samuel