Cleric weighs in on Edo election

Abuja man of God, Prophet I O Samuel, of Shiloh World Chapel, recently revealed that Governor Obaseki of Edo state will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.

In a prophecy released recently, the man of God told his members about the revelation and even went as far as revealing that the ruling party will try to manipulate the result.

The prophecy has gone viral on social media and it is presently generating public opinion as the election is just 17 days away.

Recall that Prophet I O Samuel, is known for his accurate prophecies. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask.

In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.

Prophet I O Samuel, is a well respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled.

He has prophecised for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass. His church in Apo in Abuja is a mecca of sort to so many people seeking solutions to their problems.

The respected man of God is also well known for his charitable works, and supports a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members has benefited from his kind-hearted gestures. Weekly he spent millions on charity. He recently gifted a man a brand new Range Rover and he has paid school fees of alot of people.

Prophet I o Samuel role model is prophet T B Joshua and he is more like his spiritual son and he owes TB Joshua in high esteem.

