Cleaner Lagos: LAWMA unveils 7 Nollywood stars as Ambassadors, targets 10m followers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of a decisive plan to increase advocacy and sensitization of Lagosians on the need to embrace environmental friendly waste disposal habits, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA has inaugurated seven Nolly wood actors as Ambassadors.

The Ambassadors, include; Bolanle Ninalowo, Foluke Daramola, Oluwatoyin Bayegun aka ( Woli Arole) , Olatayo Amokade aka ( ljebu) Tobi Bakare, Adenike Hamzat and Onyebuchi Ojeh aka ( Buchi)

Speaking during the inauguration at the agency’s Headquarters in Ijora, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr lbrahim Odumboni who explained that the task of actualising a cleaner Lagos is a collective responsibility of all resident, said the agency carefully selected the ambassadors to cement the already, existing cordial relationship between the agency and the residents of Lagos.

He said aside the LAWMA contact centres already created across the metropolis, the seven ambassadors will be the face of LAWMA with over 10 million followers to residents, to fill up all the missing links and generate feedbacks from Lagosians, so as to attain a cleaner Lagos.

Odumboni also used the occasion to call on residents to shun unfriendly environmental activities, such as; indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainages and channels, littering the road with refuse which find their way into the coastlines of the state.

He also urged residents to embrace the habit of separating their wastes into different refuse bags, in line with the waste recycling initiative of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu administration.

According to Odumboni, “Upon assumption of Office, he had listed Environment as a major plank of his “T.H.E.M.E.S” Agenda, which constitutes the central focus of his administration.

“He has graciously lived up to his promise, by giving tremendous support and generous attention to city cleanliness and matters of environmental rebirth.

“I also use this opportunity, to commend our PSP operators, who have continued to work round the clock, despite the peculiarities of these times, to help achieve our mandate. We appreciate you all but still demand, that you work harder, to take the city landscape to the point of our collective dream.

I also wish, to let our Ambassadors know, how much we believe in them and their ability to sell the LAWMA Brand, through several professional avenues, for excellent results.”

In his address, the Chief Technical Officer, CTO, LAWMA, Dr Olohunwa Tijani noted that waste generation is the only thing that no human being can do it alone, hence the need for LAWMA ambassadors to partner the agency in educating residents on environmental friendly practices.

Speaking on behalf of LAWMA ambassadors, Mr Bolanle Ninalowo and Foluke Daramola promised to make good of their popularity to sensitizes “Lagosians,” especially at the grassroots “to embrace environmental friendly waste disposal habits, to compliment the Cleaner Lagos drive of LAWMA.”

Daramola, while thanking the state government for choosing them as ambassadors, described the occasion as a rare privilege to the stars to further contribute their quotas to the development, progress of Lagos state and indeed.

“On behalf of other ambassadors, we promise not to let you ( state government) down,” she said.

VANGUARD

