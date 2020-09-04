CIPM partners IOSH  on saving lives in workplaces

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chartered Institute for Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM has entered into partnership with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health IOSH, on ways to improving and saving lives at workplaces.

Speaking recently at signing of memorandum of understanding, MoU done virtually, IOSH CEO, Mrs. Bev Messinger, said that the partnership was based on the fact that Human Resource, HR practitioners can influence workplace protection and support OSH professional colleagues in creating a healthy and safe world of work.

On his part, CIPM President, Mr. Wale Adediran, MCIPM, during his opening remarks explained that the partnership coming on the heels of a global pandemic , has a strong focus on employee wellbeing.

His words: “This partnership with IOSH will ensure everyone pays critical attention to personal, communal, organizational and national safety, “Adediran added.

On his part, Head of Strategic Engagement, IOSH, Alan Stevens, FCMI, added that it was important to encourage and drive employee health, safety, and wellness that will create an impact through partnerships such as CIPM and IOSH.

He noted that the best way to make such an impact was through partnerships such as the IOSH- CIPM in Nigeria.

Again, the Registrar/CEO of the CIPM, Ms. Busola Alofe, MCIPM, noted that the elements of the partnership between the CIPM and IOSH featured collaborative efforts that would include cross-disciplinary HR and OSH learning and development interventions and the creation of a right to practice framework for Nigerian HR practitioners, which interestingly could become a channel for alternative/new career prospects.

“The partnership efforts would ultimately help develop more rounded professionals in the critical areas of people & safety.” He said.

While the Vice President, CIPM, Mrs. Titi Akisanya pointed that the MoU was not just a partnership, but much more about saving lives, sustaining lives and strengthening competencies in HR;

The Vice-President, IOSH, Mr. Kayode Fowode noted that this partnership will further drive efforts around developing a safer work environment in Nigeria.

Fowode who called on professionals especially HR discipline to take strong interest in occupational health and safety to ensure people’s lives are safe at work.

