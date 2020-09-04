Christian leaders in Edo endorse Obaseki, Shaibu for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

Christian leaders in Edo State under the auspices of Consensus Christian Leaders Forum have endorsed the second term bid of the Gov Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging to mobilise the Christian community in the state to ensure the reelection of the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu.

The General Overseer of Gospel Defender Ministries International and Chairman of the Forum, Bishop Fred Aghedo, commended the governor’s leadership style, which he said has translated to a better life for Edo people.

The cleric cited the administration’s landmark achievements in such sectors like education, provision of infrastructure, pension administration, sports and other sectors of the state, as reasons for endorsing the governor’s second term bid.

According to him, “What gave birth to what we are doing now is the consistency of the governor and when we saw the altar of God being defiled by those who called themselves men of God.

“All pastors in the state have agreed that Obaseki must be re-elected for a second tenure. God has chosen you for the throne. Edo people have accepted you. We wonder why a man that sold a product to us in 2016 is saying the product is no longer good but we have trust in you. For the next four years, we trust that you will develop the state further and we know you will not fail us.

“We have all resolved that it must be you. For all the Bishops that are here, each of us has more than 25 branches. We want to thank your Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, who is dependable and trustworthy, a team player and has supported you all through. He is the best thing that has happened to you.”

The Bishop thanked the governor for the reconstruction of Lucky Way and other developmental projects in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

He added: “Thank you for the reconstruction of Lucky Way. We have Bishops from the three senatorial districts of the state and other states in the Niger Delta region. They say it must be you. We are proud of your achievements and assure you that in the remaining two weeks to the election, we will go to our pulpits to campaign for you.

“We pray against assassination in this campaign as we call on God to protect and secure you and give you victory in the election. You are a project of God and we are confident that God will ensure this project ends in praise.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki said: “God has given us this mandate to serve his people. This assignment that we are going into again will be a total service for the people of Edo State.”

