Christian Council tasks religious leaders on peace in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Most Rev. Benebo Fubara-Manuel, has called on Christian and Muslim leaders in Kaduna State to chart a course towards restoring peace in Kaduna.

He said all religions abhor violence, including traditional religions, except those that were portrayed on television.

Fubara also called on warring parties in Southern Kaduna to shun violence in order to end the persistent killings in the area.

According to him, rather than engaging in violence or reprisals, there was a need to seek reconciliation and an end of the killings.

He spoke during the International Day of Peace and consultation with key church leaders in Kaduna on ways to seek lasting peace in the southern part of the state.

Also at the Methodist Cathedral, Kaduna, venue of the event on Monday, were the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. John Hayab, the Zango-Kataf LG chairman of CAN, Rev. Elias Manza, among others.

Rev. Hayab said: “You can never talk of peace where there is absence of justice.”

The Methodist Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Sunday Idoko, said in ensuring peace, “We must honestly fight injustice, corruption. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians.”

Also, Fubara- Manuel said now is the time for Muslim and Christian leaders to work for the attainment of peace and condemned acts of violence as human life is sacred.

He called on those affected directly by the killings in the southern part of the state to embrace reconciliation and appealed to the government to address the economic hardship being faced by the people.

According to him, “Violence thrives in the midst of those who are hungry. The tendency of human nature is always to go violent.

“Violence may give some immediate results, but ultimately it doesn’t help. That is not the best way to go. Vengeance is not in our hands in the Christian concept.

“So, the best way is to find the way of peace, reconciliation; if you can listen to your sister or brother as to why they are doing what they are doing.”

