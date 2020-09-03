Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

China opens 5G-covered road for testing of self-driving cars

On 11:57 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

China opens 5G-covered road for testing self-driving cars

A 5G-covered road for testing self-driving cars was formally opened in Baohe District of Hefei City, east China’s Anhui Province on Thursday, welcoming the first batch of passengers.

The 4.4-km-long ring road will be open to both self-driving vehicles and ordinary vehicles.

Construction on the road started in August 2019 and has since achieved 5G network coverage, installed road conditions monitoring devices, and built a cloud platform control centre.

READ ALSO: China plans reforms to protect chip industry from Trump threat

Self-driving cars could realise intelligent driving on this road, and 5G technology has significantly improved the safety of vehicles’ operation, according to the construction unit.

Over a dozen Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, have been approved to conduct road tests for self-driving vehicles.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!