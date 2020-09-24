Breaking News
Translate

Chelsea sign Rennes goalkeeper Mendy

On 11:45 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy

Chelsea on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year deal.

The Senegalese international will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

“I am so excited to be joining Chelsea,” said Mendy. “It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

ALSO READ: Lampard banks on Mendy to mend Chelsea’s goalkeeping problems

“I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!