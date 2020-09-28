‘Chelsea player has no idea his girlfriend is secretly sleeping with Arsenal footballer’

Kindly Share This Story:

A CHELSEA footballer has no idea his girlfriend is also playing away with an Arsenal player, it has been claimed.

The Blues athlete is unaware that his lover is sneaking off to see the other man, according to the Daily Star.

The paper claims the unnamed WAG also recently got the Chelsea player to pay for her to stay in a posh hotel.

Also read:

The pair are said to have met earlier this year through mutual friends on a night out and started chatting on social media.

He has reportedly been impressing her with shopping trips and meals out – as well as flying her into London to come to see him.

But he has no idea she is stringing him along while she is also seeing a player from a rival team.

He apparently has no idea she is stringing him alone credit: Getty Images – Getty

And the WAG’s dalliance could cause a rift between the opposing clubs.

The love triangle is set to come to a head when Chelsea and Arsenal face off at Emirates Stadium in December.

A source told the Daily Star: “As if these teams didn’t already have enough bad blood between them.”

“This girl has been seeing the two of them but neither has a clue about the other – until now.

“They’ve both been texting her and arranging to spend time with her, so she’s been meeting them both.

“But as far as she is concerned, she’s young, free and single so she can date whoever she wants.”

“It’ll definitely make things interesting when they finally join each other on the pitch

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: