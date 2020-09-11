Charcoal dealer jailed three years for N21m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Thursday sentenced a charcoal dealer, Taiyelolu Akeem, to three years imprisonment over N21million fraud.

The vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, handed down the jail term without an option of fine.

The judgment is sequel to Akeem’s guilty plea on September 3, to a three-count charge following his arraignment by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Lagos.

But the judge adjourned till Thursday for a review of the facts and sentencing.

Prosecution counsel Daniel Apochi, who reviewed the case, said Akeem fraudulently obtained N21million, from one Solomon George, under the pretence of supplying him 20 containers of charcoal.

He obtained the money through his firm, Tkashy Multi-Service.

The court was informed that Akeem, alongside his accomplices who are still on the run, committed the offence in Lagos between February and October 2019.

The offence contravened Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and was punished under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

It also offended Section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended in 2012.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: