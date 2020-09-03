Kindly Share This Story:

The Chair of TEXEM UK, Dr. Alim Abubakre, has been conferred with the UK’s prestigious Senior Fellowship of the Advance Higher Education Academy— the UK’s Gold standard in pedagogy.

The senior HEA fellowship is a UK national recognition for leadership, excellence, expertise and commitment to professionalism in teaching and learning.

Commenting on this achievement, Caroline Lucas, Director at TEXEM, explained that “Dr. Alim Abubakre was conferred with this highly sought-after professional recognition upon review of his impact by an independent panel set up by the UK’s Advance Higher Education.

“It was also confirmation that he has successful engagements across all five areas of pedagogy activity, appropriate knowledge and understanding across all aspects of core knowledge of education, a commitment to all the professional values, successful engagement in appropriate teaching practices related to the areas of activity and successful incorporation of subject and pedagogic research and scholarship within the above activities, as part of an integrated approach to academic practice.

“Also, successful engagement in continuing professional development concerning teaching, learning, assessment, scholarship and, as appropriate, related academic or professional practices; and successful coordination, support, supervision, management and mentoring of others (whether individuals and teams) in relation to learning and teaching.”

Caroline Lucas surmised that the award is a testament to TEXEM’s impressive pedigree of inspiring and encouraging public sector leaders to reform and strengthen institutions, develop actionable skills, invest in infrastructure, improve the ease of doing business and shape inclusive growth.

Lucas stated that this award is a testimony to TEXEM’s unquestionable commitment to supporting African and UK private-sector organisations to develop actionable strategies to succeed and win globally through TEXEM’s high-impact services.

Dr. Abubakre reacts

Commenting on the honour, Dr. Alim Abubakre, Chair of TEXEM, UK said: “I am humbled that the UK’s Advance Higher Education has accessed my career and the panel decided that there is strong evidence of a sustained record of effectiveness concerning impactful teaching and learning internationally.

“This award is a tribute to all the distinguished Professors from Harvard, London Business School to London School of Economics, Insead, IESE, Oxford, Cambridge and Coventry.

“Of course, I salute all the organisations that we have worked with and other behind the scene colleagues, who I have had the privilege of working with on about 70 executive development programmes in the past 12 years.

“Our aim has consistently been to stimulate impactful leadership, assist organisations in achieving their goals effectively and efficiently and, by extension, champion nation-building via executive development programmes and we hope that this would spur us to do more.”

Dr. Abubakre is a Nigerian-British entrepreneur with a passion for Africa, the academic, and a director with active links and engagement with Africa.

He is on the Advisory Board of the London Business School Africa Society, lectures in Coventry, a top 15 UK university and founded TEXEM, UK, a consultancy firm 10 years ago, which has trained over 4,000 executives in the UK and Africa.

In 2010, Alim was selected as one of the top 100 Virgin Media emerging entrepreneurs in the UK and accompanied London’s Lord Mayor on his entourage to Nigeria in 2015.

Abubakre is a Fellow of the UK’s Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs.

The Advance Higher Education Academy states on its website that those conferred with the prestigious Senior Fellowship recognition are experienced academics able to demonstrate impact and influence through, for example, responsibility for leading, managing or organising programmes, subjects and disciplinary areas.

The other criteria are the demonstration of experience as subject mentors and academics, which support those new to teaching and experienced leaders with departmental and broader education and learning to support advisory responsibilities within an institution.

Advance HE is a British professional membership scheme that champions excellence in higher education via evidence-based teaching methods and awards fellowships as a method of professional recognition for university dons.

On March 21 2018, the HEA merged with the Leadership Foundation and the Equality Challenge Unit to form Advance HE.

Its work is continued by Advance HE, which now operates the Higher Education Academy’s professional membership scheme.

