CDN oil appoints Prof Ajumbe, Ahmad as directors

Kindly Share This Story:

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has announced the appointment of Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad as members of board of directors.

The firm had earlier announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher Ibebuogu, Mr. Dapo Dawodu, Mr. Franklin Onyebuchi and Mrs. Stella Ogechi Nwokolo into its board.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo congratulated the directors, reassuring that the appointment would further bolster the realisation CDN Oil’s vision of being the best choice and leading marketer for oil and lubricants in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He noted: “I do warmly welcome both Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad into the board of cdnoil.ng and do strongly believe that their respective expertise, connection and wealth of experience would be most beneficial to the Board.”

According to the statement, “Prof Ajumbe is the Chairman/Managing Director Beaton Investments Ltd, Owerri and London. He is a former Commissioner for Internal Resources (IGR) and Pension Matters, Imo State as well as for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Imo State.

“Between 2010 and 2016, Prof Ajumbe served as Vice President, (in-charge of Commerce and Industry) Owerri Chamber Of Commerce, Industry mines and Agriculture. He was a member, Central planning Committee, South East Economic Summit, 2011 and 2012; Director, African Fibroid Eradication Foundation, London, 1996, and the Chairman, Management Committee, Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC Radio/TV (Imo State Government owned Radio/TV stations), among other positions held. Prof Ajumbe is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of sales management and a fellow of the Institute of corporate administration Of Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

The statement further noted: “Ahmad Sani, a graduate of Business Management from Coventry University is the Chief Executive Officer of Didonmak Limited, which operates mainly in the agricultural sector such as poultry and crop farming.

“Ahmad Sani is the financial controller at Rufa’i Poultry Farms Limited and a senior Legislative Aide to Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“He has worked with the Senate committee on Marine Transport in a number of key activities mainly relating to the coordination and enhancement of the legislative frameworks upon which the foundational pillars of the Maritime sector are built to ensure the necessary business environment is created to increase productivity and attract foreign investment.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: