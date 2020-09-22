CCN President charges religious leaders to restore peace in S’ Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Most Rev. Benebo Fubara – Manuel has called on Christian and Muslim leaders in Kaduna state to chart a course towards restoring ultimate peace in Kaduna.

He said all religions abhor violence, including traditional religions except those that were portrayed on television.

Fubara called on warring parties in Southern Kaduna to shun violence in order to end the persistent killings in the area.

According to him, rather than engaging in violence or reprisal there was need to seek for reconciliation and an end of the killings.

He spoke in during the International Day of Peace/ consultation with key church leaders in Kaduna on ways to seek lasting peace in the southern part of the state.

Also at the Methodist Cathedral, Kaduna on Monday, were the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, the Zango-Kataf LG chairman of CAN, Rev. Elias Manza, among others.

READ ALSO:

Chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the CAN, Rev. John Hayab said “you can never talk of peace where there is absence of justice.”

The Methodist Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Sunday Idoko, said in ensuring peace, “we must honestly fight injustice, corruption. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians.”

Fubara- Manuel said now is the time for Muslim and Christian leaders to work for the attainment of peace and condemned acts of violence as human life is sacred.

He called on those affected directly by the senseless killings in the southern part of the state to embrace reconciliation and appealed to government to address the economic hardship being faced by the people.

According to him ,”violence thrives in the midst of those who are hungry.”

“The tendency of human nature is always to go violent. Violence may give some immediate results but ultimately it doesn’t help. It has never stopped violence. That is not the best way to go. Vengeance is not in our hands in the Christian concept. So, the best way is to find the way of peace, reconciliation, if you can listen to your sister or brother why they are doing what they are doing So, violence is not the option.”

“We call on government to note that if we don’t face economic issue properly, education, violence will never cease. These killings will never stop. Once the people find what they can eat, violence will stop. When people have food to eat and good education, violence won’t be as high as this.”

“The first way that we can tackle the killings in Southern Kaduna, is to be honest about the killings. Beyond the theories of the government and institutions, let us listen to the perspective of the people. When there is good understanding, pains are eased.”

“Let the government work with interreligious team of people – get those from the Christian community and the Muslim community and use them to solve the problem. There is no way we can run away from that. Let the people who are affected directly solve their. problem.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: