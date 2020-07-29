Vanguard Logo

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man in Nigerian Police uniform heavily smoking shisha (VIDEO)

A middle-aged man, in the Nigerian Poice Uniform, has been caught on camera, heavily smoking shisha in an undisclosed location.

Eyewitnesses who captured the embarrassing event on camera could be heard mocking the man in what sound like slangs in pidgin English, saying “E no sabi smoke sef, E go kill himself o…”

As at the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Police is yet to make a statement on the viral video.

