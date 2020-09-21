Carpenter in court over alleged breach of trust, cheating

Kindly Share This Story:

A 38-year-old man, Tochukwu Madu, arraigned at Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Idris Usman of Apo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja on Aug. 24.

Adeyanju said that the complainant gave the defendant N130, 000 to construct two children bed and one wardrobe for him.

He said the defendant failed to deliver the items and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322, and 309 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 13 for hearing.

Vanguard News

