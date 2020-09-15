CareClick Healthcare set to host Telehealth Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s leading telemedicine company, CareClick is set to host its first-ever telehealth conference themed ‘The Future Of Healthcare Today’.

The virtual conference which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 24 will bring together local and international telehealth experts to discuss trends, innovations, practical challenges encountered, and solutions adopted in the use and future of Telehealth in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, Diran Abidakun, CEO CareClick Technologies stated that ‘The current pandemic has significantly increased the awareness and acceptance of telehealth amongst the populace. Its benefits in times like this cannot be over-emphasized as it helps healthcare practitioners’ practice necessary safety measures including physical distancing while providing patients with quality healthcare. In addition, telehealth makes access to healthcare easier, faster, and more cost-effective. As we all know, technology is rapidly changing the course of things and the improved adoption of telehealth in Nigeria will be a game changer for our healthcare system.’

‘With our WHO doctor to patient ratio in Nigeria standing at 4:10,000, health care access is a big problem in the country and unfortunately, the most affected are individuals who live in rural areas. These individuals must struggle and travel long distances to access affordable and quality healthcare. This is a problem that can be highly mitigated through the appropriate use of telehealth and telemedicine technologies as a tool to address these challenges and improve healthcare quality.’

On what to expect at the upcoming conference, he said ‘The CareClick Telehealth Conference will feature high-level discussions on ways to increase the adoption of telehealth in Nigeria, innovation in virtual care, telehealth advancement and post covid-19 realities. The two panel discussions titled ‘Improving Healthcare Coverage, Patient Traffic & Outcomes through Telemedicine’ and ‘Virtual Healthcare: Ensuring Health, Safety & Productivity for Organisations during a Global Pandemic’ promises to be exciting and informative. The Keynote Speech is to be delivered by Sharon Allen, Executive Director, World Telehealth Initiative and an international leader in philanthropic telehealth.’

Other speakers expected at the conference include Dr Ore Awokoya- SSA Health to Lagos State Governor, Dr Moyo Olomola- Medical Director, Redcare HMO, Dr Obinnia Abajue- Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Dr Idorenyin Oladiran- MTN Nigeria, Dr Ronke Agoro- Head E-Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, and Olufemi Akingbade- Lagos Zonal Coordinator, National Health Insurance Scheme.

CareClick is a pioneering telemedicine company that is bridging the gap in provision of quality healthcare solutions & services across Africa by providing a remote & convenient means of connecting the public to quality & affordable healthcare providers.

